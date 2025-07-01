Uttam Hails Rejection of AP’s Request

HYDERABAD: Irrigation Minister N. Uttam Kumar Reddy on Monday welcomed the rejection of AP’s request for permissions for the Godavari-Banakacharla Link project by the Centre’s expert appraisal committee. The minister said the rejection validated Telangana’s stand that the project taken up by AP violates inter-state river water sharing norms.

Uttam Kumar Reddy, who wrote multiple letters to Union jal shakti minister C.R. Patil and environment, forests and climate change minister Bhupender Yadav on the illegality of the project proposal, said the expert appraisal committee decision followed sustained pressure mounted by the Telangana government and himself on the issue at the Centre.

He said the committee decision validated Telangana’s objections and that it had also taken note of the emails and letters written by Telangana explaining the reasons why the committee should reject AP’s request that it be allowed to take up environment assessment for the project.