Utkarsh Scheme To Be Implemented In 132 Tribal Villages

KAKINADA: Eluru district collector K. Vetri Selvi said the Dharti Aaba Janjatiya Gram Utkarsh Abhiyan (DAJGUA) will be implemented in 132 tribal villages of the district. In the interim, she instructed officials to conduct awareness camps with regard to the scheme among the people.

Vetri Selvi said the transformative scheme has been introduced by the union government to drive inclusive and sustainable development in tribal regions. She said that the scheme aims at addressing critical gaps in social infrastructure, healthcare, education and livelihood through targeted interventions.



The collector said the initiative is committed to ensuring holistic development among tribal communities. For the purpose, officials will chalk out a plan of action, identifying the problems in tribal villages and their needs like sanctioning of Aadhaar and Ayushman cards, caste certificates, old age and widow pensions, housing, and creating infrastructure facilities like roads, drainages and drinking water facilities.