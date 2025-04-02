Utkal Divas celebrated with grandeur in Vizag

Visakhapatnam: The Utkal Sanskrutika Samaj celebrated the Utkal Divas – Odisha State Formation Day – with enthusiasm in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday.

Samaj president Jitendra Kumar Nayak of OSL group of companies inaugurated the festivities with the inauguration of an Odia food festival and handloom bazaar.

Visitors had a rich array of traditional Odia delicacies, including Manda Pitha, Kakara, Chhena Poda, Dahi Bara, Ghuguni and Malpua. The bazaar featured an impressive display of traditional handloom products showcasing Odisha's rich textile heritage.

The formal programme commenced with tributes to architects of Odisha state—Utkal Gourab Madhusudan Das, Utkalmani Gopabandhu Das and Krushna Chandra Gajapati Maharaj—who spearheaded the movement for a separate state.

The samaj unveiled "Arunima," its annual literary magazine edited by playwright R.P. Sahu. A cultural programme followed featured captivating folk dances and classical Odissi performances by the Nrutya Priya Dance Academy of Kendrapara, sponsored by the Government of Odisha.

Those who participated in the programme included Rajendra Kumar, principal commissioner of Income Tax (Central) for Andhra & Odisha, and Manoj Kumar Sahoo, additional divisional railway manager of Waltair division.