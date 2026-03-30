Use Your Education for Serving Society, Govt. Tell Students

Tirupati:Andhra Pradesh governor S. Abdul Nazeer called upon students to use their education for the benefit of society, stressing that youth remain central to the nation’s future. Addressing the 13th convocation of Sri Venkateswara Veterinary University in Tirupati on Monday, the governor, who is also the chancellor, described convocation as a significant milestone rather than a mere ceremony. He said it marks the beginning of a new phase as students step into professional life.

Emphasising the role of youth in national development, he noted that their ideas and energy contribute greatly to progress. He advised graduates to uphold integrity, take responsibility seriously, and apply their knowledge for societal good. Highlighting the livestock sector, he said it plays a vital role in strengthening the rural economy and sustaining livelihoods, adding that modern technology can enhance productivity and sustainability.



Nitin V. Patil said India holds a strong position in livestock production, particularly in milk and meat, with many rural households dependent on animal husbandry. He expressed concern over climate change and zoonotic diseases affecting livestock health and stressed preventive veterinary care. He encouraged graduates to adopt emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence, and explore entrepreneurship.



SVVU Vice-Chancellor J. V. Ramana said the university secured fourth rank nationally and 33rd among agricultural allied institutions, with ICAR recognition extended till 2027. He highlighted new initiatives, including a Virtual Dissection Lab, and said 415 students graduated, with 38 receiving gold medals.

