Use Water Responsibly During Summer: GVMC

Visakhapatnam: Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) Commissioner Ketan Garg has urged citizens to use water responsibly, especially during the summer, as the city’s daily demand stands at շուրջ 400 million litres and is projected to rise significantly in the coming decades.

He said the GVMC is preparing a comprehensive Water Security Plan with support from global institutions such as the International Finance Corporation, Singapore Water Centre, PUB Singapore and ISF Australia. The plan will focus on conservation, wastewater reuse, groundwater protection and improved distribution through advanced technologies.

The civic body is also implementing the “Drink from Tap” initiative under AMRUT 2.0 to ensure round-the-clock safe drinking water supply, using SCADA systems and automated treatment plants. Mobile testing laboratories have been deployed for real-time monitoring of water quality.

In addition, rejuvenation of 10 water bodies is underway under the Finance Commission and AMRUT 2.0 schemes to enhance groundwater recharge and improve the urban environment.