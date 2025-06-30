Use Technology for Incident-Free Godavari Pushkaralu-2027: Experts

Kakinada: The state government has been advised to adopt advanced technologies for crowd and traffic management during the Pushkaralu-2027, so as to prevent tragedies that marred the event in the past.

Crowd management and traffic management are two challenges faced by the authorities during major religious occasions such as Maha Kumbh Mela in Uttar Pradesh and the Godavari Pushkaralu in AP. Stampedes and deaths had occurred due to poor crowd management.

Notably, nearly 30 pilgrims died in the queue lines at Rajamahendravaram during the Godavari Pushkaralu 10 years ago. To avoid recurrence of such tragedies, the government should take preventive steps like use of drones and resort to Artificial Intelligence.

It is expected that nearly 8 crore people would attend the Godavari Pushkaralu-2027. A majority of the pilgrims may choose Rajamahendravaram due to its historical and ancient cultural strengths and the presence of major shrines.

The East Godavari SP, Narasimha Kishore told Deccan Chronicle that some plans are being drawn for crowd and traffic management. He said, “ Rajamahendravaram is a congested area. The parking places need to be selected on the outskirts of the town. The pilgrims can park their vehicles and reach the ghats by the electric buses arranged by the government.”

He also felt a need for setting up sand-beds in the waters to prevent mishaps. The In and Exit places would be selected for the pilgrims to come and perform the rituals and return in a happy mood. Drones and CC cameras are being made functional in the district.

Some experts proposed that a coffer dam be constructed at Seethanagaram and the waters can be diverted to Kovvuru and Rajamahendravaram, and then the sand-beds could be set up in the waters.

Computer Science professor in Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Kakinada, ASN Chakravarthi said the government should create apps to book slots for parking of vehicles and pilgrims on the lines of what is done in Tirumala. This would help in assessing the crowd and in managing the vehicular traffic.

He said the pilgrims should be given tags, in particular for children, to help identify them easily in the crowds. Using technology efficiently, Godavari Pushkaralu-2027 would be successful without any incidents, he hoped.

Civil engineering and environmental expert KVSG Murali Krishna proposed several plans for cleanliness and maintenance of hygiene during the event. The ghats and the towns and pilgrim places should remain hygienic.