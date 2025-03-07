US Tariffs: Nirmala Promises to Protect Exporters’ Interests

Visakhapatnam: Allaying fears about the reciprocal tariffs announced by Donald Trump, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Seetharaman has said Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal is currently holding talks on this with the American government.

“We will protect the interests of our manufacturers and exporters,” she said at a media meet here on Thursday after an interactive session she held with the stakeholders.

The finance minister said, “Piyush Goyal is in the US to negotiate with the US commerce and trade representatives. Prior to his visit, Goel had a meeting with the stakeholders in India.

Asked about the impact the reciprocal tariff would have on Indian economy and on Andhra Pradesh, which leads in shrimp exports from India, the finance minister said she would give a word on this after Goel returned to India.

She rejected the perceptions that the reciprocal tariff, if implemented, would have an adverse impact on Indo-US bilateral relations.

Answering questions on the budget allocations to Andhra Pradesh, Seetharaman said that the Centre gave RINL more than what was expected. “All these days, only one blast furnace was working and the second would start soon. The third furnace which never functioned would also be started with the financial package given to the plant.”

“Now, all the banks are in favour of extending loans to the steel plant. The Central government also approved two industrial nodes with financial assistance,” she stated.

“We are clearing all central linked projects for Andhra Pradesh,’’ she said, adding that since Polavaram was designated as a central project, all efforts were being made to complete the project on schedule.

The finance minister said huge funds were also sanctioned for development of the new capital Amaravathi and the Centre has been talking to World Bank officials for early clearance of loans.