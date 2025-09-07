US Tariff Hits AP’s Lace Exports Worth ₹300 Crore

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh annually exports lace products worth over ₹300 crore mainly to the US and European nations including Britain and Spain. Their exports will now be hit badly following the levy of 50 per cent tariff on Indian products by the US. In particular, the livelihood of more than one lakh women artisans involved in making lace products will be at stake for want of patronage for their products.

Significantly, AP’s share of exports is 80 per cent, while Delhi, Haryana and Goa provide the remaining supply. Women artisans from East Godavari, West Godavari, Konaseema and Krishna districts are actively involved in making lace products. The lace products exported to the international market are furnishings, like bedcovers, cushion covers, table runners, place mats; garments, such as ladies tops and beachware; accessories, like purses, pouches, hand bags; and trims, such as motifs, border laces and necklaces. Traders get these lace products made by women artisans.Significantly, AP’s share of exports is 80 per cent, while Delhi, Haryana and Goa provide the remaining supply. Women artisans from East Godavari, West Godavari, Konaseema and Krishna districts are actively involved in making lace products.

Following the slapping of tariffs by the US, there is a growing concern among traders and women artisans. They have requested both the Central and state governments to intervene and come to their rescue by exploring other international markets elsewhere, as European markets are not very encouraging due to financial issues.

Incidentally, they have demanded that the GST on lace products be brought down from 12 per cent to 5 per cent, so that it will bring down production cost and more lace products can be produced for the domestic market. They want the state government to deal with issues related to design diversification, upgradation of artisans’ skills and providing bank loans to artisans for getting raw material to produce high-quality products for exports.

Though there used to be a Lace Park at Narasapuram earlier, it has not been operational for several years. Even a special purpose vehicle set up in the name of International Lace Trade Centre at a cost of ₹17 crore at Narasapuram with installation of the requisite infrastructure, is not active.

AP and Telangana-based NGO – Society for Health, Agriculture Development and Education project director P.B. Sudheer Kumar said, “If skills of AP’s women lace artisans are upgraded and financial support is extended, they will come up with better products which will have better demand in both the domestic and international markets.”

Other stakeholders have requested the state government to revive the Lace Park for the benefit of women artisans