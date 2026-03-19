US-Israel And Iran Conflict Impacts Tirumala; LPG Shortage Shuts Private Eateries

TIRUPATI: Nearly one-third of fast-food centres and tea shops in Tirumala did not open on Thursday due to the shortage of commercial LPG cylinders, driven by disruption of the supply chain after the US-Israel combine attacked Iran and the latter has shut the Strait of Hormuz.

Around 60 of the 150 fast-food units and 50 of the 126 tea shops remained closed due to non-availability of cylinders. Traders said they were unable to secure cylinders despite booking and even spending hours waiting at delivery points.

With fewer outlets functioning, food availability has dropped sharply at Tirumala, affecting thousands of devotees.

“After darshan, we struggled to find even tea. The few shops open are crowded and charging more,” a pilgrim protested. Tea is now being sold for ₹20 to ₹25, up from ₹15, while coffee costs ₹25–₹30. Prices of tiffin items and meals have increased by up to ₹10 to ₹50. Items, such as fried rice and Manchurian, have gone up by nearly ₹50.

Small traders said the situation has pushed them out of business, as they cannot afford higher LPG cylinder rates. “Some tea shops have shifted to coal-based stoves.

The impact of LPG shortage has brought into focus structural issues in Tirumala’s food network. According to traders, many fast-food centres that TTD had originally allotted to individual license holders are no longer run by them. They have informally leased out their outlets to syndicates that control multiple centres.

Despite the gas shortage, the fast-food centres run by the syndicates are continuing to operate without interruption. This, traders allege, is due to a parallel control system that has emerged over time. “Around 7–8 operators informally control multiple outlets and secure LPG supplies in bulk through links with distributing agencies, giving them an advantage during any shortage,” a trader pointed out.