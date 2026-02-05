US-India SME Council Signs MoU with AP, Honours Minister

Vijayawada: The US–India SME Council on Wednesday signed a pact with the AP government to explore collaboration for the promotion of SMEs and take forward the related initiatives in the state.

The proposal for partnership, signed in the form of an MoU, is expected to focus attention on capacity building, market access, policy advocacy and global linkages for Andhra Pradesh’s MSME sector.

In an event held at the secretariat, the India-US Council honoured MSME minister Kondapalli Srinivas in recognition of the state’s efforts to strengthen the MSME ecosystem and his contributions to enterprise-led growth, women entrepreneurship and livelihood generation.

The council’s president, Elisha B Pulivarti, presented the President’s Volunteer Service Award—an award instituted by the US President—to the minister.

The meeting was attended also by K Srihari, vice chairman of the council, Vishwas M, CEO of the AP MSME Development Corporation; and M Srinivasa Shankara Prasad, principal technical adviser, MSME, SERP and NRI Empowerment and Relations.