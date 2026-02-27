US Expert Warns of Sleep Loss Seriously Affecting Health

TIRUPATI: Insomnia and chronic sleep deprivation adversely affect physical and mental health, underlined Dr. Madhukar Kaloji, a physician from Virginia, USA. Delivering a guest lecture at the Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences (Svims) in Tirupati on Friday, he emphasises on adequate daily sleep for overall well-being.

Dr. Kaloji is visiting Svims as part of Srivari Vaidya Seva, a voluntary medical service initiative introduced by the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD). The lecture had been organised by the institute’s Department of Medicine as part of its academic activities to update clinicians and students on sleep-related disorders and their impact on patients with pulmonary diseases. In his presentation on the clinical consequences of insomnia and sleep deprivation, the Virginia physician pointed out that adults generally require six to eight hours of quality sleep each night.

Persistent lack of sleep can contribute to a range of health problems. “Inadequate sleep disrupts normal physiological processes, including cognitive function, mood regulation, metabolic balance and immune response”, he explained. Over time, it may also aggravate underlying medical conditions and delay recovery in patients with chronic illnesses. Elaborating on sleep disturbances in pulmonary disorders, Dr. Kaloji said patients with lung diseases frequently experience poor sleep due to breathlessness, persistent cough and reduced oxygenation during the night.These symptoms can cause repeated awakenings and fragmented sleep, which further worsens fatigue and quality of life. He pointed out that untreated sleep problems in such patients may compound respiratory symptoms and hinder disease management.

The Virginia physician advised that individuals experiencing persistent insomnia, excessive daytime sleepiness or breathing difficulty during sleep should seek medical evaluation, as timely diagnosis and treatment can improve both sleep quality and overall health outcomes. He stressed the need for clinicians to routinely assess sleep patterns in patients with respiratory illnesses. Svims medical superintendent Dr. Ram and Professor and Head of the Department of Medicine Dr. Alladi Mohan, faculty members, postgraduate students, and clinicians attended the lecture.