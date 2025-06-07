US Envoy Stresses Volunteerism For Clean Environment At Vizag Beach Event

Visakhapatnam: US Consul General in Hyderabad, Jennifer Larson, emphasised the importance of volunteerism to maintain cleanliness and beauty in the city. She was speaking at a Community Day event held at Rushikonda Beach on Saturday morning, organised by the American Corner at Andhra University.

As part of the event, the Consul General participated in a beach cleanup drive alongside students and volunteers. She appreciated the enthusiastic participation of volunteers and local citizens, expressing satisfaction over the collaborative efforts.

Andhra University Vice-Chancellor Prof G.P. Rajasekhar noted that such initiatives greatly contribute to maintaining beach cleanliness. Registrar Prof E.N. Dhanunjaya Rao called for making the beach plastic-free and urged special measures to reduce plastic use.

Certificates of appreciation were presented to all volunteers.

Also present were Prof N. Vijay Mohan, NSS coordinator Prof S. Harnath, NCC Coordinator Prof N.M. Yugandhar, US Consulate Public Diplomacy officer Emilia Smith, American Spaces Coordinator Melissa Nandula, and AU American Corner coordinator Prof Paul Douglas.