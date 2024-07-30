US Consul General Calls on Pawan, Discusses Investment Opportunities in AP

Vijayawada: The US Consul General in Hyderabad, Jennifer Larson, called on Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan at his residence in Mangalagiri on Tuesday. Jennifer congratulated Pawan Kalyan on becoming the Deputy Chief Minister and presented a memento to him. Later, Pawan Kalyan felicitated Jennifer Larson and her team.

On the occasion, Pawan Kalyan and Jennifer Larson discussed opportunities for investment in business and development projects in Andhra Pradesh (AP).

Pawan Kalyan stated that the state has a politically stable, investor-friendly government that provides support to investors. “AP has youth who are ready to embrace changing and evolving technology, and it would be a boon if they are channelled and guided, given adequate support to those pursuing higher education in the USA,” Pawan Kalyan said, adding that the state government is ready to support eco-friendly initiatives. The US Consul Political and Economics Section head Frank P. Talluto and others were present.