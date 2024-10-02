Urgent need for TTD specified authority ahead of Brahmotsavams, appeals BJP

With the annual Tirumala Brahmotsavams scheduled to begin on October 4, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders have urged the state government to swiftly appoint a "Specified Authority" to oversee the smooth conduct of the nine-day mega festival.Addressing reporters here on Tuesday, BJP leader P. Naveen Kumar Reddy noted that the annual Brahmotsavams of Lord Venkateswara, which attract millions of devotees each year, coincide with the Dasara holidays, leading to an unprecedented influx of pilgrims to Tirumala.He highlighted the current void created by the unformed TTD Board and the absence of a Specified Authority.Naveen Reddy expressed concerns about whether the newly appointed officials would be equipped to make critical decisions without proper oversight, potentially jeopardising the smooth management of the festival and causing inconvenience to devotees. "Without a TTD Board or Specified Authority, can the new officials effectively prevent untoward incidents during the Brahmotsavams?" Reddy questioned.Advocating for experienced leadership, the BJP leader suggested forming a "Brahmotsava Committee" comprising retired IAS officers, particularly those with prior experience as TTD executive officers. He emphasised that the upcoming Brahmotsavams would be the first major event for the newly appointed EO and additional EO, and they would require robust support.Naveen Reddy stressed the importance of a Specified Authority to assist in managing vital services such as crowd control in the Vaikuntam Queue Complex, accommodation, annadanam, parking, and other logistical aspects of the event.He also requested the government to direct the Specified Authority to prioritize non-financial decisions related to the safety and comfort of devotees, ensuring a seamless and uninterrupted festival experience.