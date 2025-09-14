Urgent Measures Ordered to Tackle Fluoride, Fever Oubreak in Atmakur

Nellore: Endowments minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy has directed officials to take immediate remedial steps after reports confirmed excess fluoride content in Atmakur and rising cases of fever in local residential schools.

Reviewing the situation with mandal-level officials near the Somasila reservoir on Sunday, the Minister said the issue must be treated as an emergency, with the Medical & Health, Education, Revenue and other departments working in close coordination.

He emphasised the need to prevent the spread of diarrhoea, malaria and other fevers by ensuring sanitation measures within the next two days.

The minister instructed repairs and upkeep of facilities in ITI, Polytechnic and residential schools, and urged officials to resolve issues at the local level using available 15th Finance Commission funds.

Panchayat Raj officials, MPDOs and DLDOs (Divisional Level Development Officers) were also told to channel departmental funds for sanitation and drinking water needs.

“Corporate hospital services should be tapped if required,” he said, stressing that officials must show tangible results by the time of the next Collectors’ Conference convened by Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu.

The review was attended by Somasila SE Venkataramana Reddy, RDO Pavani and other departmental officials.