Urdu Teachers To Be Appointed, Says Shariff

Kakinada:Government Minority Affairs adviser M.A. Shariff assured that he will take steps for recruiting Urdu teachers for vacant posts in the schools where Urdu is taught as a language.

He accompanied Rajamahendravaram MLA Adireddy Srinivas to the Moulana Abul Kalam Azaad Municipal High School in Rajamahendravaram on Monday. He commended Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu for always working for the development of Urdu education and starting 12 Urdu residential schools in the state.



Shariff said ground is being prepared for teaching Urdu from the elementary school to the junior college level.