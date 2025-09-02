 Top
Home » Southern States » Andhra Pradesh

Urdu Teachers To Be Appointed, Says Shariff

Andhra Pradesh
DC Correspondent
2 Sept 2025 12:41 AM IST

He accompanied Rajamahendravaram MLA Adireddy Srinivas to the Moulana Abul Kalam Azaad Municipal High School in Rajamahendravaram on Monday.

Urdu Teachers To Be Appointed, Says Shariff
x
Government Minority Affairs adviser M.A. Shariff assured that he will take steps for recruiting Urdu teachers for vacant posts in the schools where Urdu is taught as a language.(File Photo)

Kakinada:Government Minority Affairs adviser M.A. Shariff assured that he will take steps for recruiting Urdu teachers for vacant posts in the schools where Urdu is taught as a language.

He accompanied Rajamahendravaram MLA Adireddy Srinivas to the Moulana Abul Kalam Azaad Municipal High School in Rajamahendravaram on Monday. He commended Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu for always working for the development of Urdu education and starting 12 Urdu residential schools in the state.

Shariff said ground is being prepared for teaching Urdu from the elementary school to the junior college level.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Urdu Teachers Government Minority Affairs adviser M.A. Shariff 
India Southern States Andhra Pradesh Kakinada 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X