Urban Local Bodies in AP to be Ranked on Service Delivery Parameters

Vijayawada: The state Municipal Administration and Urban Development Department has put in place an innovative system to measure service-level outcomes, so as to ensure effective delivery of civic services through efficient management.

The urban local bodies (ULBs) across the state will be ranked on at least ten different service delivery parameters. Based on this, civic works would be aligned to the outcomes.

MAUD principal secretary Suresh Kumar designed the new system in such a way that service delivery in ULBs is accomplished as per fixed timelines.

This is for the first time ever that the MAUD department is adopting a focused approach to address the civic issues, to fulfill the aspirations of the people.

Chief minister Chandrababu Naidu, who is all praise for the initiative and the ranking matrix, has asked the department officials to educate all MLAs, district collectors, mayors, deputy mayors and corporators of municipal corporations, chairpersons, vice-chairpersons and councillors of municipalities on the service-level indicators.

He wants the elected representatives in the ULBs, the legislators and the district collectors to work in this direction and ensure that only works aligned with the service-level indicators are taken up.

The MAUD is now developing a real-time dashboard to constantly monitor service delivery as well as the progress of development works. It has completed the first round of the ranking process, based on the sector-wise services.

While the state’s average ranking (on a scale of 100) was 66.3 per cent, Visakhapatnam district emerged on top with 74.4 per cent, followed by NTR with 72.6 per cent, Tirupati (66.2), Guntur (64.9), East Godavari (64), Anantapuramu (62), YSR Kadapa (61.7), Palnadu (61.4), Annamayya (60.4) and Kurnool (60.3) were the other top performers in the service-level rankings.

Anakapalli district is at the bottom of the chart with a score of 51.8 per cent.

Suresh Kumar explained that the key service-level indicators in ULBs include drinking water supply through household tap connections, door-to-door garbage collection, processing of waste, legacy waste management, sewerage treatment, construction of storm water drains, pucca roads, (LED) street lighting, income-generating activity for members of urban (women) self-help groups and municipal revenue.

While ensuring the efficacy of urban services delivery, the pioneering system will also help in channelled utilization of resources to achieve optimal results, he said.