Uranium Traces 'Found' In Turakapalem Water, Collector Assures Water Is Safe, No Risk

VIJAYAWADA: The Turakapalem village in Guntur district is faced with a ‘health worry' over consumption of "uranium-contaminated" drinking water. The district administration, however, rejected reports about high levels of uranium traces in the water there.







Medical teams this past week collected samples of water, soil and blood from locals as part of an effort to identify the root cause of the health issues in the village. These were sent to labs in Chennai, AIIMS, and the government general hospital in Guntur for analysis.According to the sources, some Chennai-based laboratories found traces of uranium in the village’s drinking water. The report caused worries among the locals.Guntur collector Tamim Ansaria on Sunday clarified that there was no need for alarm. Responding to some recent deaths in the village, she said investigations found no evidence of uranium levels exceeding permissible limits.A high-level committee led by secondary health director Dr Siri visited the village and reviewed clinical records, as also the conditions vis-à-vis sanitation, drinking water sources, lifestyle, agriculture-related factors and environmental matters. Soil and water samples were collected for tests.The collector said eight water samples taken from community sources and borewells at the houses of the deceased revealed biological contamination, with aerobic microbial counts between 4,000 cfu/ml and 9,000 cfu/ml. However, uranium traces remained well within national and international safety standards.According to the Bureau of Indian Standards and the World Health Organisation, the safe limit of uranium in drinking water is 0.03 mg/l. The atomic energy regulatory board prescribes an upper limit of 0.06 mg/l. The analysis showed uranium levels in four samples at B2 – 0.001 mg/lB4 – 0.013 mg/lB5 – 0.011 mg/lB6 – 0.005 mg/l.The remaining four samples recorded traces of less than 0.001 mg/l. These tests were validated by a NABL-accredited and FSSAI-recognised laboratory. “There’s absolutely no uranium contamination in Turakapalem and the water is safe,” Ansaria stressed.To address biological contamination, she said water tankers are supplying safe drinking water to the village. The administration has been providing food support for the past week.Tamim Ansaria added, “No new waterborne disease case was reported over the last two days. A medical camp has been set up, while sanitation efforts such as drainage cleaning, bleaching powder application, fogging and indoor residual spraying are being carried out.”