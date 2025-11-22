Upset CM Naidu Orders Action Against Negligent Government Doctors

Vijayawada: Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has expressed strong displeasure over two consecutive incidents of medical negligence in government hospitals, resulting in serious repercussions, including death of a patient.

The CM directed the authorities concerned to take stringent action against the responsible doctors and hospital staff. The first incident occurred at the Kakinada Government General Hospital (GGH), where an eight-month pregnant woman Malleswari, from Gadimoga village in Tallarevu mandal, lost her life.

Despite clear documentation in the case sheet indicating that Malleswari is allergic to Pantoprazole and has hypertension and diabetes, a postgraduate medical student administered a Pantop injection to her on November 20. Malleswari immediately suffered seizures followed by cardiac arrest, leading to her death.

Preliminary investigations revealed that lack of supervision by the assistant professor on duty contributed to the tragedy. In the other incident at Rajahmundry GGH, a 55-year-old patient had been given medicines on November 8, though they had expired in October 2025. The use of expired medications worsened the patient's health condition.

Expressing anger over such incidents that are avoidable, the Chief Minister ordered a thorough investigation into both the incidents. He insisted that appropriate punitive action must be taken against the guilty medical personnel. Naidu directed officials to provide assistance to the bereaved family of the pregnant woman who died at Kakinada GGH.

The CM asked Medical and Health authorities to lay down norms to ensure that such incidents do not recur in future.