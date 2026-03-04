Uproar in AP Council Over Tirumala Laddu Row

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council witnessed heated scenes on Tuesday following arguments between treasury and opposition members. After the exchanges, Council Chairman Moshe Raju permitted a discussion on the alleged adulteration of ghee used in the Tirumala laddu.

The Chairman allotted one hour for the debate, granting 30 minutes to the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP), 20 minutes to the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), and 10 minutes for the government to respond.

The discussion was initiated by Independent MLC Parvathareddy Chandrasekhar Reddy, who supported the YSRCP. Speaking on the issue of ghee adulteration, he levelled allegations against Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and referred to the Heritage brand during his remarks.

TDP members strongly objected to this reference. Minister Atchannaidu said there was no connection between the Tirumala laddu adulteration issue and Heritage. He questioned the propriety of repeatedly making allegations without evidence and pointed out that Heritage had already decided not to supply ghee to any government institutions.

The Minister accused opposition members of attempting to divert the discussion from the main issue by repeatedly bringing up Heritage. He said the government was ready to provide a detailed explanation on the matter.

Further proceedings continued amid sharp exchanges between the ruling and opposition benches.

Finding fault with the remarks made by the Minister of Agriculture K Atchannaidu, the chairperson took strong objection for using the Christian. The YSRC members also raised an objection over the remarks of the minister who later withdrew them.