Uppada Coast Turbulent, ex-MLA Tumbles in Raging Sea Waves

Kakinada: Former Pithapuram MLA S.V.S.N. Varma tumbled when he reached, along with his followers, to inspect the turbulent Uppada coast. One of the waves hit him hard due to which he fell. However, he quickly recovered and ran up the coast to safety.

The sea remained very rough on Thursday. Knee-deep sea water entered the Vallipeta Primary School in Subbampeta area. Officials declared a holiday to the school and sent the students to their houses.

The sea is surging with huge waves, so much so, vehicle drivers remained wary of taking the road along the coast. Revenue and police officials have closed the Kakinada-Uppada Beach Road, apart from Nemam-Subban and Peta-Achampet roads.

Fishermen of the area complained to Varma that they are facing hardships due to construction of a new fishing harbour in the vicinity. As a result, waves in the Bay of Bengal have changed their course and are hitting their fishing village. Varma assured the fishermen that Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, Human Resources minister Nara Lokesh and Deputy Chief Minister K. Pawan Kalyan have promised to find a permanent solution.

Subsequently, Jana Sena leaders and cadres led by Pithapuram in-charge Mareedu Srinivas visited the Uppada coast. Srinivas told the fishermen that due to the efforts of Pawan Kalyan and Chandrababu Naidu, the central government has sanctioned a project worth ₹324 crore to construct a wall with tetra-pots, which will become a permanent solution to coastal erosion along the Uppada coast.

U. Kothapalli sub-inspector G. Venkatesh told Deccan Chronicle that they have closed the Kakinada-Uppada beach road by setting up barricades on the road at Uppada and Kakinada. They are keeping vigil to ensure that nobody gets to the coast, which could turn out to be dangerous.