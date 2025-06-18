Upland Farmers Advised To Cultivate Fine, Superfine Rice Varieties

KAKINADA: Farmers, in particular of the upland areas in the Godavari districts, are being advised to cultivate fine and superfine varieties of paddy, instead of coarse varieties, to get a remunerative price for their crops.

There has been an abnormal increase in domestic consumption of fine and superfine varieties of rice in Andhra Pradesh. The central and state governments are distributing rice free of cost or for ₹.1 per kilo. Majority of the beneficiaries, including in rural areas, are selling the rice they get from ration shops and buying superfine varieties like HMT, BPT and Sona Masoori for their own consumption.

During the Rabi season, there had been a bumper crop of paddy. Many farmers found difficulty to sell their crop, as the state government had fixed a limit for procurement. Rice millers too did not come forward to purchase the rice due to lack of export demand.

Finally, the state government increased its procurement target and bought additional paddy, which brought some relief for farmers.

Given the situation, agricultural scientists and rice millers have advised paddy farmers to grow fine and superfine varieties.

District Agriculture Advisory and Transfer of Technology Centre (DAATTC) senior scientist Manukonda Srinivas told Deccan Chronicle that it is better for paddy farmers of upland areas to go for super fine varieties like BPT 5204 (Samba Masoori), PA 1100 (Pulla), RNR 1508 and HMT, as there is no water logging in upland areas.

According to rice traders, at present, there is a good market for superfine varieties, as most of the people in the state are consuming these varieties.

Kakinada Rice Millers Association’s Nunna Ramakrishna said if the farmers go for superfine variety of paddy, it will be good for them, as the government as well as rice millers will procure them, even at prices beyond the minimum support price (MSP), as there is a domestic market for such rice.

Rice trader G. Anand said if the government procures steam rice, no one will sell their PDS rice, as the beneficiaries themselves will consume it without selling it to others.