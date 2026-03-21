Unseasonal Rains, Hailstorms Damage Crops In Warangal, Sircilla

WARANGAL: Unseasonal rains and hailstorms over the past 48 hours have caused crop damage in parts of erstwhile Warangal and Rajanna Sircilla districts, affecting standing crops close to harvest.

Officials said the weather disturbance, attributed to a surface trough, brought heavy rain and strong winds, impacting maize, paddy and horticulture crops.

In Tadvai mandal of Mulugu district, a hailstorm damaged maize crops that were nearing harvest. In Veernapalli mandal of Rajanna Sircilla district, paddy fields in Lal Singh Thanda were affected by hail.

Crop damage was also reported in Bheemadevarapally mandal of Hanamkonda district, where maize and jowar fields were affected. Mango orchards also reported losses due to hail.

Farmers have sought assessment of losses and compensation.

The Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert for Jangaon, Jagtial and Peddapalli districts, forecasting continued rainfall and possible hailstorms over the next three days.

Officials said damage assessment is under way as weather conditions remain unstable.