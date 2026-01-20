Unoccupied TIDCO Houses to be Reallotted: Nellore Commissioner

Nellore: Nellore Municipal Corporation commissioner Y.O. Nandan on Monday announced that TIDCO houses remaining unoccupied despite notices would be reallotted to other eligible beneficiaries under PMAY (Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana) 2.0.

The announcement was made during the weekly Public Grievance Redressal Forum held at the Municipal Corporation’s Command Control Centre, where in-charge mayor P. Roop Kumar Yadav and the commissioner received petitions from the public. The mayor directed officials to resolve grievances within the stipulated time and prevent their recurrence.

The commissioner urged eligible beneficiaries to apply for TIDCO housing and appealed to citizens to cooperate with the ongoing NAKSHA survey, assuring issuance of ownership certificates after completion. He also asked residents to pay property and vacant land taxes promptly and advised owners of unauthorised layouts and building deviations to regularise them under LRS and BPS schemes.

A total of 41 petitions were received across various departments. Deputy commissioner Chennudu, superintending engineer Rahantu Jani, executive engineer Seshagiri Rao, health officer Dr Kanakadhri, in-charge city planner Raghunath Rao, manager Rajeshwari, and officials from all departments were present.