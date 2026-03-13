Universities Vital to Achieving Viksit Bharat 2047: Governor

KADAPA: Andhra Pradesh Governor Justice S. Abdul Nazeer on Friday said universities have a pivotal responsibility in supporting the Viksit Bharat 2047 mission aimed at improving living standards and achieving economic equity in the country. He emphasised that institutions of higher education must nurture leadership qualities among students through value-based education along with skill development.

The Governor was addressing the gathering at the combined 11th, 12th, 13th and 14th convocation ceremonies of Yogi Vemana University (YVU) held at DSR Function Hall in Kadapa. Congratulating the graduating students, he described the convocation as a memorable milestone in a student’s life and a moment to reflect on their responsibilities towards society and nation-building.

Justice Abdul Nazeer cautioned students about the rapid advances in artificial intelligence and advised them to retain faith in human intelligence, empathy and critical enquiry. He said the real value of a degree lies not merely in academic performance but also in character, competence, conduct and ethical values. Referring to the National Education Policy 2020, he noted that the reform has the potential to prepare students to face global challenges while preserving India’s core cultural values.

On the occasion, Dr Kota Harinarayana, the architect of India’s Light Combat Aircraft programme, was conferred the honorary degree of Doctor of Science (Honoris Causa) by Yogi Vemana University. Addressing the students, he said the country needs more creative leaders capable of innovation, excellence and leadership. He urged graduates to develop a global outlook along with analytical thinking and embrace multidisciplinary learning involving fields such as nanotechnology, biotechnology, cognitive sciences and information technology.

Vice-chancellor Prof Bellamkonda Raja Shekhar highlighted the progress of the university, stating that YVU has grown from a postgraduate centre into a reputed institution and has secured a place among the top 100 universities in the country. He said the university received ₹20 crore under the PM-USHA programme and that several faculty members are engaged in joint research initiatives with the University of Hyderabad under national research collaborations.

During the convocation, the Governor and university authorities awarded 64 PhD degrees, 176 gold medals, 1,194 postgraduate degrees and 11,664 undergraduate degrees to successful candidates.

Kadapa district collector Cherukuri Sreedhar, Joint Collector Aditi Singh, APSCHE chairman Prof Madhumurthy, faculty members, research scholars and students were present on the occasion.