Unity Run, Memorial Events to Honour Police Martyrs: AP DGP

Vijayawada: Director General of Police Harish Kumar Gupta announced that Police Commemoration Day will be observed across Andhra Pradesh on October 21 to honour the supreme sacrifice of police personnel in the line of duty. The remembrance events will begin with a memorial parade at the APSP 6th Battalion in Mangalagiri and conclude on Rashtriya Ekta Diwas (National Unity Day) on October 31 with a Unity Run and candlelight rallies across the state.

The DGP said that this year’s observance includes exhibitions, “Open House” awareness programmes, essay and elocution competitions, rescue and anti-terror mock drills, and cultural events highlighting the police force’s contribution to national integration.

A major exhibition will be held in Vijayawada from October 22 to 31, while similar events will take place at district headquarters on October 26 and 27. Senior officers will also visit the families of police martyrs to extend support for their welfare.

DGP Gupta added that the commemorations will conclude with the Unity Run and Candle Rally on October 31, symbolising national unity and paying tribute to police martyrs who laid down their lives for peace and public safety.



