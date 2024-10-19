 Top
Andhra Pradesh
DC Correspondent
18 Oct 2024 6:50 PM GMT
Union MoS Murugan visits Puttaparthi
MoS Dr. Murugan prays at Sai Baba Maha Samadhi at Prasanthi Nilayam on Friday.

Anantapur: Union minister of state for Information & Broadcasting Dr. Murugan visited Prasanthi Nilayam on Friday to seek the blessings of Sri Sathya Sai Baba. The minister was received by R.J. Rathnakar, managing trustee of the Sri Sathya Sai Central Trust (SSSCT). After arriving in Bangalore by flight, he traveled to Puttaparthi by road. Dr. Murugan had a darshan and offered prayers at Sri Sathya Sai Baba's Maha Samadhi.

The managing trustee presented a memento to the minister during his visit, which served as a reminder of Bhagawan's universal message of service and love that continues to inspire leaders and devotees alike.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
