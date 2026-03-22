Union Ministers HDK, Bhupathiraju Arrive in Vizag

Visakhapatnam: Union Steel minister H.D. Kumaraswamy and union Heavy Industries minister of state Bhupathiraju Srinivas Varma arrived in Visakhapatnam on Sunday to participate in the foundation stone laying ceremony of ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India Plant at Nakkapalli mandal in Anakapalli district on Monday afternoon.

The AP CM, Kumaraswamy, and Bhupathiraju will visit the Experience Centre of the steel plant and address the public meeting at the venue.

The greenfield integrated steel plant is being built at a cost of ₹1.3 lakh crore. Soon after their arrival in Visakhapatnam, both Kumaraswamy and Bhupathiraju visited RINL Visakhapatnam Steel Plant and held a review meeting with senior officials.