Union Minister Verma Launches SteelCollab Portal

Visakhapatnam: Union minister of state for steel Bhupathiraju Srinivasa Varma inaugurated the celebrations over India becoming the second-largest crude steel producer globally at the Vigyan Bhavan in New Delhi on Wednesday.

On the occasion, he launched the SteelCollab platform, along with the Steel Research and Technology Mission of India (SRTMI) web portal.

Srinivasa Verma emphasised that the transformative progress in the steel industry is owing to the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He underlined that the SteelCollab platform represents a leap forward in fostering innovation, sustainability and technological advancements in steel manufacturing. He pointed out that since 2020–21, growth in demand for steel has outpaced the GDP growth, underscoring its pivotal role in economic development.

The union minister reiterated central government's commitment to sustainable growth in the steel sector. He invited stakeholders, including industry leaders, academics, technology providers and start-ups, to collaborate through the SRTMI platform to drive advancements in the sector.

Additionally, Srinivasa Verma launched three new R&D schemes to enhance the steel industry's capabilities.

The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from steel industry leaders, academics and officials.