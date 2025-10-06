Union Minister To Flag Off Shivalik At Visakhapatnam Port Today

Visakhapatnam: Sarbananda Sonowal, Union minister for ports, shipping and waterways, will flag off the large gas carrier (VLGC) vessel Shivalik during its maiden call to India at Visakhapatnam Port on Monday.

The Shivalik wasrecently acquired and inducted under the Indian flag by the Shipping Corporation of India on September 10, 2025, marking a significant milestone in India’s maritime growth story. The vessel, operating under Indian ownership and flag, is scheduled to call at Visakhapatnam Port on Monday to unload her maiden consignment of LPG cargo. This momentous occasion signifies the strengthening of India’s gas logistics capabilities and supports the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat in the energy and shipping sectors.

This is Shivalik’s first arrival in India under the Indian flag, and the minister will be present to welcome the vessel.

During his visit to Visakhapatnam, the minister will also participate in a public meeting at Sagaramala Conventions, Saligrampuram, where he will inaugurate several developmental projects undertaken by the Visakhapatnam Port Authority. These projects form part of VPA’s ongoing initiatives to enhance port infrastructure, improve operational efficiency, and promote green and sustainable port practices in alignment with the Maritime India Vision 2030.



