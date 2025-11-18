Union Minister Stresses PSPs as Key to Storing Surplus Renewable Energy

Kurnool: Union Power minister Manohar Lal said on Monday that although India is now a power-surplus nation, a significant portion of renewable energy remains underutilised due to limited capacity tie-ups. He underlined that pumped storage projects (PSPs) are crucial for storing excess renewable power and supplying electricity during non-solar hours.

Manohar Lal addressed a meeting of the Consultative Committee of Members of Parliament at Pinnapuram in Kurnool district on Monday. Speaking on the occasion, he explained the increasing importance of PSPs in India’s renewable energy landscape. Union minister of state for Power Shripad Yesso Naik, MPs from both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, and senior officials from the Ministry of Power, Central Electricity Authority (CEA), and central public-sector undertakings participated in the meeting.

Highlighting the major operational challenge faced by PSPs, the union minister said evaporation losses in reservoirs pose a major concern. As a practical and efficient solution, he recommended deploying floating solar power projects over PSP reservoirs. This, he said, would not only reduce evaporation but also generate additional green energy, making the overall energy system more effective.

Manohar Lal urged state governments to expedite development of PSPs at their hydropower sites by clearing approvals without delay. He appealed to MPs to ask their respective states to withdraw charges, such as green energy cess, water tax, and reservoir lease fee to improve the viability of PSPs.

According to officials, India has an estimated PSP potential of about 224 GW. Currently, 10 PSPs of 7 GW are operational and another 10 of 12 GW are under construction. In addition, 56 projects of 78 GW are at various planning stages. Members of the committee noted that reforms, such as infrastructure support and easier approvals, have increased confidence among developers of PSP projects.

Union minister of state Shripad Yesso Naik said commissioning of the 1,680 MW Pinnapuram PSP in 2025–26, along with 500 MW Tehri PSP, will be a major achievement driven by strong coordination between the centre, states, CPSUs, and private partners.