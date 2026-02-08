Union Minister Promises Comprehensive Development of Kondaveedu Fort

The minister, accompanied by MLA Prathipati Pullarao and MP Lavu Krishnadevarayalu, said Kondaveedu stands as a symbol of valour and played a crucial role in protecting Hindu empires during the era of the Reddy kings.

He noted that the region once served as a prominent centre for Telugu literature, sculpture and painting. Emphasising the site’s dual appeal, he said the towering hills and scenic ghat roads attract nature lovers and trekkers, while the ancient fortifications and reservoir-based water conservation systems reflect remarkable historical engineering skills.

Recalling infrastructure investments worth ₹40 crore between 2014 and 2019 under the leadership of Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, the minister said the alliance government remains committed to preserving cultural heritage across communities.

“As long as Kondaveedu Fort stands, the Telugu identity will remain invincible,” he said, adding that the area holds immense potential as a comprehensive tourist destination. He observed that rising land values reflect increasing tourism interest.

The minister said detailed project reports would be prepared to facilitate development through government funding and private partnerships, ensuring that young visitors connect with the region’s historical significance while preserving its natural and cultural heritage.