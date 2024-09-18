Union minister praises Naidu for leading flood relief works

Visakhapatnam: Union civil aviation minister K. Rammohan Naidu showered praises on Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu for the latter’s exemplary work during the recent floods, which restored confidence among the people of Vijayawada.

“Restoring normalcy within 10 days is possible only for great persons like Chandrababu Naidu,’’ the union minister told media in Srikakulam on Tuesday.

“It is not me who is saying this. Ask anybody who suffered in the floods. He will say the same,” Rammohan maintained.

He observed that Naidu forgot his stature as the Chief Minister. “He (Naidu) made it a point to visit every home in Vijayawada and inquired about the well-being of the people,” the union minister underlined.

He pointed out that the AP Chief Minister has set an example for young leaders on how to deal with situations during severe natural calamities.

“People of Andhra Pradesh are fortunate to get a leader like Chandrababu Naidu, who set aside his age and served the people round the clock during the floods,’’ Rammohan remarked.

He flayed opposition parties for politicising floods, instead of joining hands with the government in providing relief to the people.