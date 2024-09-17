Union Minister positive towards establishment of industries

ANANTAPUR: Union Minister of Major industries, HD Kumara Swamy, has promised to develop the industrial areas in the interior Madakasira area of Satya Sai district, located closer to the Karnataka border.

Madakasira MLA MS Raju said here on Tuesday that he met the minister and extracted a promise to this effect.

The area, he said, has been a rain shadow zone with no industrial development for the past few decades. Industrial development would help prevent large-scale migrations from the region to Bangalore and other cities by youths and even skilled labourers, Raju said.

The MLA told the minister that the state government was ready to allot 3000 acres of land at Gayathri Colony in Agali mandal, about 5km from Karnataka borders and close to Bengaluru.

“Establishment of major industries through a separate Industrial Estate would boost development of area,” he proposed, and added 1600 more acres of land was also ready for industrial use near R Anantapur area in Madakasira mandal.

Some garment units have established units there, providing jobs to youths, but creation of industrial estates would be an extensive development for the region, the MLA said.