Union Minister Urges People to Purchase Only Swadeshi Products

Addressing a gathering at the culmination of “Khadi Santha” organised under the aegis of AP BJP here, he pointed out that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is promoting the Swadeshi movement in a big way in the country. He called upon people to purchase only locally made products, which would help the Indian economy become strong.

The union minister pointed out that India’s economy has already reached the fourth place globally from the 11th. He attributed the credit for this to the BJP-led NDA government under the leadership of Narendra Modi.

He maintained that the PM’s encouragement has led to an increase in the sales of Khadi products in a big way in the country.

Srinivasa Varma pointed out that Narendra Modi has even mentioned about the popularity of toys from Kondapalli and Yetikoppaka in his monthly Man Ki Baat programme.

“The Prime Minister is also encouraging youth under various programmes like Make in India and Startup India and Atmanirbhar Bharat, apart from providing incentives to MSMEs,” the union minister underlined.

Srinivasa Varma cautioned that if people continue to purchase products made in the US and China, it would help improve their economy. “They, in turn, will help Pakistan strengthen itself and target India,” he warned.