Union Minister Pemmasani Pledges Development and Welfare Initiatives

Vijayawada: Dr. Pemmasani Chandrasekhar, Union minister of state for Rural Development and Communications, reaffirmed the government's commitment to development and welfare under the leadership of Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu. Speaking at a community gathering, "Aatmiya Sammeelanam," held at the Zilla Parishad School in Kakumanu village, Guntur district, on Sunday, Dr. Chandrasekhar highlighted the state's dedication to fulfilling its election promises.

The event, also attended by local MLA Burla Ramanjaneyulu, saw the Union Minister expressing gratitude to the villagers for their overwhelming support in electing the coalition government with a strong majority. He emphasized the need for urgent solutions to local concerns, particularly those related to the Nallamada Drain and the Guntur Canal, stressing that development initiatives must address these issues.

Responding to concerns about loan approvals and fund collection, Dr. Chandrasekhar assured the public that, despite facing certain challenges, development programmes in the Guntur parliamentary segment would move forward with the support of Chief Minister Naidu. He noted that while matching funds from the central government are available, delays caused by the unavailability of state funds need resolution. "We will ensure the availability of matching funds, and the projects will commence without delay," he promised.

Dr. Chandrasekhar also outlined plans for several developmental projects, including the improvement of burial grounds, schools, and sanitation facilities in educational institutions, all of which are under consideration.

He further highlighted the allocation of ₹1,700 crores by the state government to address damages caused by recent floods in the district. He lamented that had these funds been available earlier, several developmental initiatives could have already been launched.

In a personal commitment to the local community, Dr. Chandrasekhar pledged to contribute his own funds for the establishment of an RO plant in the Dalit colony, a long-standing request of the local residents.

The event also saw the participation of Gade Venkateswara Rao, President of the Jana Sena Party in Guntur district, alongside leaders from the Telugu Desam and BJP and local residents.