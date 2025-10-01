Union Minister, MP Virtually Start New Flight from Tirupati to R'mundry

Vijayawada: Union Civil Aviation minister K. Ram Mohan Naidu and Rajamahendravaram MP D. Purandeswari inaugurated virtually from New Delhi the new Alliance Air flight service between Rajamahendravaram and Tirupati on Wednesday.

Alliance Air will operate this flight thrice in a week on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. It will start from Tirupati at 7:40 a.m. and reach Rajamahendravaram at 9:25 a.m. The flight will begin its return journey at 9:50 a.m. and arrive in Tirupati at 11:20 a.m.

Speaking on the occasion, Ram Mohan Naidu said he is happy that the inaugural flight from Tirupati to Rajamahendravaram has taken off on the eve of Vijayadashami as a gift of Dasara to the people of Rajamahendravaram.

The Civil Aviation minister said during the first three months, the first 35 seats on the flight will be sold at Rs 1,999 per head, while the next 35 seats will be priced Rs 4,000 each.

He disclosed that given huge demand from public representatives and general public, efforts are on to launch flight services to Shirdi and Goa from Rajamahendravaram, apart from an additional flight service to Bengaluru.

Ram Mohan Naidu appreciated the people of Rajamahendravaram for ensuring full occupancy on any flight service that is launched from the city.

Rajamahendravaram MP Purandeswari explained the efforts she made towards starting the flight between Rajamahendravaram and Tirupati. On behalf of the people of Rajamahendravaram, she thanked the Civil Aviation minister for starting the flight.

Purandeswari underlined that flights from Rajamahendravaram will be of immense use when the Godavari Pushkaralu are hosted in 2027, as people from all over the country will visit the pushkaralu.

Tourism minister Kandula Durgesh underlined that a long cherished wish of the people in Rajamahendravaram has been fulfilled with introduction of a flight to Tirupati.

Later, the Tourism minister, along with public representatives, flagged off the maiden flight from Rajamahendravaram to Tirupati at the airport.