Union Minister Inaugurates ₹600-Crore Mall In Vizag

A corporate group invested ₹600 crore in the project and it will have an 8-screen multiplex with a seating capacity of 1,600 which will be operational within the next two and a half months.The Visakhapatnam Port Authority has allotted 16.3 acres of land for the project, which will house over 320 brands, with a total built-up area of 1.4 million square feet.Addressing a gathering, the minister highlighted the Government of India’s focus on unlocking the potential of commercial land. He noted that VPA has attracted investments with MoUs exceeding ₹39,000 crore, including a ₹29,662 crore project for the Dugarajapatnam Port and ship-building cluster. He further stated that projects worth around ₹1,390 crore, covering berth modernization, storage facilities, truck terminals, railway electrification, and multi-modal connectivity, are underway, strengthening Visakhapatnam as a key logistics hub.