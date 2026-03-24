Union Minister Inaugurates ₹600-Crore Mall In Vizag
Strengthening Vizag as key logistics hub: Union minister
Visakhapatnam: The union minister for ports, shipping and waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal, on Monday inaugurated a corporate sector’s shopping mall in Visakhapatnam. The mall will be opened to the public from March 27.
A corporate group invested ₹600 crore in the project and it will have an 8-screen multiplex with a seating capacity of 1,600 which will be operational within the next two and a half months.
The Visakhapatnam Port Authority has allotted 16.3 acres of land for the project, which will house over 320 brands, with a total built-up area of 1.4 million square feet.
Addressing a gathering, the minister highlighted the Government of India’s focus on unlocking the potential of commercial land. He noted that VPA has attracted investments with MoUs exceeding ₹39,000 crore, including a ₹29,662 crore project for the Dugarajapatnam Port and ship-building cluster. He further stated that projects worth around ₹1,390 crore, covering berth modernization, storage facilities, truck terminals, railway electrification, and multi-modal connectivity, are underway, strengthening Visakhapatnam as a key logistics hub.
The Visakhapatnam Port Authority has allotted 16.3 acres of land for the project, which will house over 320 brands, with a total built-up area of 1.4 million square feet.
Addressing a gathering, the minister highlighted the Government of India’s focus on unlocking the potential of commercial land. He noted that VPA has attracted investments with MoUs exceeding ₹39,000 crore, including a ₹29,662 crore project for the Dugarajapatnam Port and ship-building cluster. He further stated that projects worth around ₹1,390 crore, covering berth modernization, storage facilities, truck terminals, railway electrification, and multi-modal connectivity, are underway, strengthening Visakhapatnam as a key logistics hub.
VPA chairman Dr M. Angamuthu stated that the port aimed to create an enabling ecosystem that promotes responsible private sector participation, accelerates project execution and contributes to urban development.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
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