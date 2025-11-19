Union Minister Hails AP’s Energy Efficiency Drive

VIJAYAWADA: The AP government’s ambitious drive to promote energy efficiency was lauded at the South-West Regional Conference in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

Union housing and urban affairs minister, Manoharlal Khattar, appreciated the efforts of chief minister Chandrababu Naidu and urban development minister P Narayana “for their pioneering efforts in enhancing urban service delivery and creating the country’s largest LED streetlight initiative.”

Khattar praised AP’s sustained push for high quality services in urban areas and the state’s leadership in implementing the largest energy efficiency scheme along with the Energy Efficiency Services Ltd. AP’s housing energy efficiency project, which aims to distribute BEE star-rated energy-efficient appliances to 6 lakh PMAY beneficiaries by 2026, could help save approximately 10.24 million KWh of power annually and generate savings of ` 6.07 crore per annum, he said.

“AP’s model of EESL projects has attracted national attention for its scale, impact and innovation,” stressed Ajay Jain, special chief secretary to housing and tourism. He said the chief minister has directed that all PMAY (Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana) beneficiaries be provided with BEE star-rated energy-efficient appliances under the new programme.

This would ensure universal access to affordable, clean energy solutions, he said.

Ajay Jain explained that under the scheme, each household would receive 4 LED bulbs, 2 LED tube lights and 2 BLDC fans, with additional state support ranging from `50,000 for the SC and BC families, and up to `1 lakh for PVTGs. This would substantially reduce greenhouse gas emissions and support both national and global climate change commitments, while uplifting quality of life standards, he said.

The conference highlighted Andhra Pradesh’s role in introducing global geothermal technology in Araku Valley for tourism development. This, it noted, is expected to provide 50–70 per cent annual energy savings and further establish the region’s status as a sustainable tourism hub.

The LED streetlight project, covering about 10 lakh installations, positions AP as one of India’s best-illuminated and safest states, officials noted.

TERI’s top executive Girish described AP’s string of MoUs and investments with central agencies as “historic”, with nearly Rs 5,000 crore earmarked for further expansion of energy efficiency projects.