Union Minister Directs Development Of Major Tanks Under MGNREGS

VIJAYAWADA: Union Minister of State for Communications and Rural Development Dr Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar on Saturday directed officials to identify major tanks in Guntur district and take up beautification and development works under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS).

Reviewing the progress of MGNREGS, housing, and rural development programmes at a meeting held at the Guntur Collectorate, Chandra Sekhar said that developing large tanks would not only enhance their aesthetic appeal but also strengthen water conservation efforts. He suggested creating walking tracks around water bodies to make them more useful for the public.

The minister emphasised that MGNREGS works should contribute to sustainable economic growth and instructed officials to ensure e-KYC completion for all job card holders. Describing the scheme as a boon to the rural economy, he called for an increased material component to improve fund availability for infrastructure creation. He also directed authorities to identify which crops—such as coconut and vegetables—could generate higher profits for farmers under MGNREGS support.

Chandra Sekhar said efforts were under way to form clusters through self-help groups (SHGs) and asked for detailed reports. Highlighting Guntur’s reputation for pickle production, he suggested developing SHG clusters for large-scale pickle making and announced incentives for high-performing SHGs.

He also called for intensive awareness campaigns on employment guarantee schemes, farm ponds, and cluster-based initiatives, suggesting the use of digital vehicles for outreach. The minister further instructed officials to identify infrastructural requirements in each housing layout.

Guntur District Collector A. Thameem Ansaria presented updates on the progress of development works. District Water Management Agency Project Director V. Shankar reported that MGNREGS was being implemented in 234 gram panchayats across 15 mandals, generating 31 lakh workdays. Of the 74 tanks developed under the first phase of Amrit Sarovar, the second phase includes 25 tanks, with two already completed.

E-KYC has been completed for 1.4 lakh job card holders, while 242 of 1,498 sanctioned farm ponds have been finished. He noted that only seven per cent of the district’s area is under green cover and stressed the need for plantation drives along canals and roads