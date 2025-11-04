Union Minister Chairs Meeting On Waltair Region Rail Development

VISAKHAPATNAM: The Divisional Committee of Members of Parliament (MPs) belonging to the Waltair division under East Coast Railway (ECR) met on Tuesday in Visakhapatnam under the chairmanship of union Civil Aviation minister K. Ram Mohan Naidu.

The meeting, organised by ECR general manager Parmeshwar Funkwal, brought together 10 MPs representing Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and Chhattisgarh. The members of Parliament shared their insights and recommendations for enhancing railway infrastructure and passenger amenities across the division. While appreciating the developmental initiatives undertaken by the Waltair division, the MPs highlighted their concerns about train services, stoppages and on-board facilities.

Key subjects discussed at the meeting included construction of Amrit Bharat stations, introduction of new train services from Araku, Koraput, Jagdalpur, Raygada, and Srikakulam to various destinations, increase in frequency of trains between busy destinations, such as Chennai, Bengaluru and Tirupati, and extension of existing services.

The meeting addressed several capacity augmentation projects, including new lines, doubling, tripling and construction of a fourth line. It discussed infrastructure projects, like new Road Under Bridges (RUBs) and Road Over Bridges (ROBs).

The ECR general manager shared updates on the zone's operational performance, major infrastructure initiatives and on-going improvements in passenger services.

Waltair divisional railway manager Lalit Bohra made a detailed presentation on the division's developmental activities, financial year performance, progress of Amrit Bharat Station projects, and infrastructure enhancement measures.