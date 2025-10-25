Union Minister Calls For Completion Of Pending Railway Projects Expeditiously

Vijayawada: Union minister of state for heavy industries and steel Bhupathi Raju Srinivasa Varma has called for the completion of several pending railway projects expeditiously.

The Union minister met Vijayawada divisional railway manager Mohith Sonakiya at the DRM office here on Friday and discussed at length the progress of several pending railway projects. He inquired about the reasons for the delay in taking up the Narasapuram-Kotipalli railway line works and also the present status of the Narasapuram-Machilipatnam railway line works and discussed the progress of developmental works in the Bhimavaram, Narasapuram and Tadepaligudem railway stations under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme.

He called for taking up the need for halting Vande Bharat and several express trains at Tadepalligudem to the notice of senior railway authorities and assured efforts with the central government to get its support for the development of the Vijayawada railway division and also for taking up pending railway projects in a speedy manner.