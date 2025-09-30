 Top
Home » Southern States » Andhra Pradesh

Union Minister Bhupatiraju Srinivasa Says Reduction in GST Will Help Farm Sector

Andhra Pradesh
Vadrevu Srinivas
30 Sept 2025 11:56 PM IST

Collector Nagarani said the reduced GST will help aqua, weaving, medical and health, automobile, tourism and hospitality sectors.

Union Minister Bhupatiraju Srinivasa Says Reduction in GST Will Help Farm Sector
x
Union Industries and Mines minister of state Bhupathiraju Srinivasa Varma said reduction of GST on several goods by the central government will help farmers as prices of several farm equipment and agricultural inputs have greatly reduced. (Photo: X)

Kakinada: Union Industries and Mines minister of state Bhupathiraju Srinivasa Varma said reduction of GST on several goods by the central government will help farmers as prices of several farm equipment and agricultural inputs have greatly reduced.

Speaking at a Super GST and Super Savings awareness programme in Bhimavaram on Tuesday, Varma said GST slab rates have been reduced on farming machinery to 5 per cent from 13 per cent. Further, the tax slabs have been reduced on agriculture inputs, insurance and other goods.

The union minister, AP Assembly deputy speaker R. Raghu Ramakrishnam Raju and West Godavari district collector C. Nagarani drove tractors to the meeting organised on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Rajya Sabha member Paka Satyanarayana said due to reduction in GST on farm machinery, they have become cheaper by Rs 3,000 to Rs 5,000.

Collector Nagarani said the reduced GST will help aqua, weaving, medical and health, automobile, tourism and hospitality sectors.

Those present on the occasion included Bhimavaram MLA and PAC chairman P. Ramanjaneyulu, APIIC chairman Manthena Ramaraju, former Rajya Sabha member Thota Sitarama Lakshmi and joint collector T. Rahul Kumar Reddy.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Bhupathiraju Srinivasa Varma central government Bhimavaram C. Nagarani 
India Southern States Andhra Pradesh Kakinada 
Vadrevu Srinivas
About the AuthorVadrevu Srinivas
I am Vadrevu Srinivasa Prasada Rao, employed as a Sr.Reporter, based at Kakinada in Rajamahendravaram Bureau of Deccan Chronicle. My focus areas include feature stories, crime, and politics, cultural, environment, Irrigation, Sports and other General Stories coverage.

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X