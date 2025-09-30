Union Minister Bhupatiraju Srinivasa Says Reduction in GST Will Help Farm Sector

Kakinada: Union Industries and Mines minister of state Bhupathiraju Srinivasa Varma said reduction of GST on several goods by the central government will help farmers as prices of several farm equipment and agricultural inputs have greatly reduced.

Speaking at a Super GST and Super Savings awareness programme in Bhimavaram on Tuesday, Varma said GST slab rates have been reduced on farming machinery to 5 per cent from 13 per cent. Further, the tax slabs have been reduced on agriculture inputs, insurance and other goods.

The union minister, AP Assembly deputy speaker R. Raghu Ramakrishnam Raju and West Godavari district collector C. Nagarani drove tractors to the meeting organised on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Rajya Sabha member Paka Satyanarayana said due to reduction in GST on farm machinery, they have become cheaper by Rs 3,000 to Rs 5,000.

Collector Nagarani said the reduced GST will help aqua, weaving, medical and health, automobile, tourism and hospitality sectors.

Those present on the occasion included Bhimavaram MLA and PAC chairman P. Ramanjaneyulu, APIIC chairman Manthena Ramaraju, former Rajya Sabha member Thota Sitarama Lakshmi and joint collector T. Rahul Kumar Reddy.