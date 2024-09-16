Union Minister Assures Aid to Flood-Hit Industries

Vijayawada:Union minister of state for heavy industries and steel Bhupathi Raju Srinivasa Varma has assured that the NDA government would help the small, micro and medium industries affected by the recent Budameru floods in the city.

The union minister attended the party’s programme Varadhi to collect petitions from people on their grievances at the party’s head office here on Monday. After receiving several petitions from the people, he said it came to his notice that floods affected several small, micro and medium industries and assured them of help from the NDA government.

At the meeting, the parents of one of the three medical students from AP and Tamil Nadu who were implicated in cases in China after they went to the country to do their internship after completing MBBS there. The parents expressed anguish to the minister by narrating how the Chinese government several times denied permission for their travel to China to meet their son.

The minister assured the parents that he would take the issue to the notice of external affairs minister S. Jaishankar and bring the students back as soon as possible.

