Union minister accuses YSRC govt of misusing housing funds

Kakinada: Union minister of state for steel Bhupathiraju Srinivasa Varma criticized the previous YSRC government over the "housing for the poor" scheme. During a visit to the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana Urban Layout (Jagananna Colony) in Bhimavaram, Varma claimed that out of 4,786 plots, only 2,869 were sanctioned, and the beneficiaries face inadequate infrastructure, including roads, drainage and drinking water. He accused the YSRC government of misusing Central funds meant for infrastructure development and failing to submit utilisation certificates.



Varma urged the state government to account for the funds and address the alleged diversion. He also highlighted the Union Government's readiness to release additional funds contingent on the submission of proper documentation. Later, Varma participated in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday celebrations in Bhimavaram, where he also honored retired army personnel and craftsmen. Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha West Godavari president Kalidindi Vinod Varma and other dignitaries were present.



