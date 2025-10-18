Union Civil Aviation Minister Rammohan Naidu Pushes Clean, Green Srikakulam Vision

Visakhapatnam: Union Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu took part in the Swachh Bharat and Swarnandhra Swachhandra programmes along the Asaravalli–Kazipet road within Srikakulam Corporation limits. Accompanied by local MLA Gondu Shankar and district collector Swapnil Dinkar Pundkar, he participated in a cleanliness drive and planted a sapling, underscoring the importance of civic responsibility and environmental awareness.

Speaking to the media, Rammohan Naidu reiterated his goal of placing Srikakulam among the top ten cities in India. He announced plans to introduce dedicated cycling tracks across the city to promote public health and eco-friendly transport. He urged citizens to observe Sundays as Bicycle Day to encourage active mobility and reduce pollution.

He stressed community participation in monthly clean-up drives held on the third Saturday, from the panchayat to the state level. Citing Delhi’s air pollution as a warning, he urged people to embrace walking and cycling while recommending curtains at construction sites to reduce dust.

The minister lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s nationwide tree-planting initiative and highlighted that over 2.5 million saplings had been planted in Srikakulam last season. He also outlined plans for an industrial hub to boost employment and assured progress on the proposed Palasa Airport.

Municipal commissioner PVVD Prasada Rao and the EO of Arasavalli Sri Suryanarayana Swamy temple were among those present.