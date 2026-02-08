Union Budget A Boon For Andhra Pradesh: Rammohan Naidu

KAKINADA: Union minister for civil aviation K. Rammohan Naidu on Saturday hailed the Union Budget 2026–27 presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, stating that it is aimed at achieving sustained economic growth of seven per cent and fulfilling the aspirations of lakhs of youth by creating employment opportunities.

Addressing the media at Rajamahendravaram, the minister said the Budget was particularly beneficial to Andhra Pradesh, with a strong focus on sectors such as the Rare Earth Corridor, manufacturing, information technology, data centres and infrastructure development.

He said the Budget would encourage entrepreneurship, generate large-scale employment, strengthen infrastructure, reduce imports, boost exports, enhance self-reliance and improve technological advancement across sectors. The initiatives, he added, would benefit industrialists, youth, students, entrepreneurs and the general public.

Rammohan Naidu said the Budget has accorded top priority to education and health sectors. He clarified that manufacturing units, including those under the Rare Earth Corridor, would operate without causing environmental damage.

He noted that although India possesses abundant rare earth and critical minerals, many raw materials are currently being imported. With focused exploration and development, India could export these minerals to countries where demand exists, and Andhra Pradesh would emerge as a major hub in this segment.

The minister said the Budget also emphasised the development of railways, airports and seaports. He asserted that the allocations were not limited to poll-bound States but were designed to ensure balanced development across the country.

He said the semiconductor sector had witnessed significant growth under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and that the current Budget continued to support semiconductor manufacturing. The MSME sector, he added, would emerge as a major beneficiary, aligning with Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu’s vision of creating at least one entrepreneur in every household.

Rammohan Naidu also appreciated Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw for his vision for railway development. Referring to the Kotipalli–Narsapur railway line, he said discussions were under way for the release of funds and the project would be taken up soon.