Union Budget 2024: New sunrise for Andhra Pradesh, says Lokesh

Amaravati: Delighted with the Finance Ministry's allocations for Andhra Pradesh in the Union Budget 2024, state Minister Nara Lokesh described it as a "new sunrise" for his state.

"A new sunrise for Andhra Pradesh I am extremely delighted and grateful for the Union Finance Minister's announcements today in the Budget. These will go a long way towards helping AP achieve its development and social objectives," Lokesh said in a post on 'X'.

Lauding the central government's recognition of the need for a state capital in Andhra Pradesh, Lokesh, who is the son of Chief Minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief Chandrababu Naidu said that their "struggle" has been recognized.

"It's a matter of great pride for the people of Andhra Pradesh that our struggle has been recognized, and a special and holistic package has been provided covering all important areas like industrial growth, infrastructure, irrigation and HRD. I would like to make a special mention of the generous contribution made toward Amaravati and Polavaram."

Describing the date of presentation of the Union Budget as a "red letter day" in Andhra Pradesh's history, Lokesh said, "This is the first step towards our march together to building a state of our dreams."

In her budget speech, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced that the central government recognizes Andhra Pradesh's need for capital and will arrange Rs 15000 crore for the building of the state capital Amravathi in the current Financial Year.

"Our government has made concerted efforts to fulfil the commitments in the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act. Recognizing the state's need for capital, we will facilitate special financial support to multilateral development agencies. In the current FY, Rs 15000 crore will be arranged, with an additional amount in future years," Sitharaman said in her Budget speech in Parliament on Tuesday.

The Finance Minister also stated that the central government is committed to financing and early completion of the crucial Polavaram project in Andhra Pradesh as it facilitates food security in the country.

"Our government is fully committed to financing and early completion of the Polavaram irrigation project, which is the lifeline for Andhra Pradesh and its farmers. This will facilitate our country's food security as well," Sitharaman said.

On providing funds for the development of essential infrastructure in the state, Sitharaman said, "Under the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, for promoting industrial development, funds will be provided for essential infrastructure such as water, power, railways and roads."

The Finance Minister also announced additional allocation for capital investment on the Visakhapatnam-Chennai Industrial Corridor and the Hyderabad Chennai Industrial Corridor.

"In the Koparthy node on the Visakhapatnam-Chennai Industrial Corridor and the Orvakal node on the Hyderabad Chennai Industrial Corridor, an additional allocation will be provided this year towards capital investment for economic growth," she said.

Sitharaman also acknowledged the need for giving grants to backward regions in the state as stated in the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act.

"Grants for backward regions of Rayalseema, Prakasam, and North Coastal Andhra as stated in the Act will be provided," she said.

The big-scale announcement in the Budget comes at a time when the National Democratic Alliance has been recently elected to power in Andhra Pradesh, with the Telugu Desam Party being a crucial alliance partner in the government both at the state and the Centre.