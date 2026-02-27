Unidentified Persons Cull 40 Stray Dogs at Poranki in Krishna District

Vijayawada: In a well-organised operation, a team of unidentified persons allegedly culled nearly 40 stray dogs by administering them lethal injections at Poranki within the Tadigadapa municipality limits of Krishna district during the early hours of Thursday.

According to eyewitnesses, some unknown persons had arrived in a van in Poranki village at about 3:00 a.m. They started giving dogs injections, which led to the strays dying within seconds. The team dumped the dog carcasses into the van.

Hearing the dogs yelping and crying in pain, a family comprising a mother and her daughter came out of their house. When they opened the gate of their compound wall, their pet dog ran out. The unidentified men caught it and gave it a lethal injection, causing its instantaneous death.

The shocked girl entered into a heated argument with those killing the stray dogs, demanding their identity and why they killed her pet dog. The culprits threatened to administer the lethal dose to her before fleeing from the scene.

Her family members said they called up police on numbers 100 and 112 seeking their help, but in vain.

The girl’s father Shaik Mouddin and mother Shaik Gousya, angry of the unidentified persons threatening their daughter, alerted the Krishna district administration later in the day.

Later, the girl’s family members and animal rights activists approached the Penamaluru police station to lodge a complaint. The police reportedly refused to register a case.

Animal rights activist Pasumarthi Eswari charged, “Some unidentified persons, at the behest of the local civic body, are involved in a spree of killing stray dogs by administering them lethal injections. This has been happening over some time against the direction of the Supreme Court. Despite our appeal to the police to register a case on the threat to give a lethal dose to the girl, they have not registered a case, claiming that nothing has happened to her.”

Krishna superintendent V. Vidya Sagar Naidu said, “If the Penamaluru police refused to register a case, they can go to the Gannavaram DSP to lodge a complaint on the issue.”