Unidentified Man’s Proximity to Pawan Kalyan During Razole Tour Raises Concern

Vijayawada: Movements of an unidentified man during Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan’s visit to Razole constituency on November 26 have raised concern. According to the Deputy Chief Minister’s Office, the individual was seen repeatedly approaching and staying close to Pawan Kalyan at several points during the tour.

The incident occurred while the Deputy Chief Minister was inspecting coconut plantations in Sankaraguptham that were damaged by drain overflow, and while he was interacting with officials and farmers.

Officials later observed that the same man continued to remain near the Deputy Chief Minister at subsequent programmes. It was later learnt that he was reportedly a YSR Congress worker from the Razole constituency.

The Deputy Chief Minister’s Office conveyed these details to the Dr B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema district superintendent of police, raising concerns over the man’s behaviour and the security clearance granted to him. They also expressed doubts about the pass issued for his access to the event and urged the SP to conduct a detailed inquiry.